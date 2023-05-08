Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 539,298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 915,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 500,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,593,000 after buying an additional 483,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

