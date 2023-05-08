Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $116.61 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

