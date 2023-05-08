RadNet (RDNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDNT opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RadNet has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

