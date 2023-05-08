Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

5/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $124.00 to $131.00.

5/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $110.00.

5/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $123.00.

5/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00.

5/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $124.00.

5/3/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $124.00 to $125.00.

4/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $108.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,829,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

