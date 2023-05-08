Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 6,708 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

