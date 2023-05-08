Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Repay Stock Performance
Shares of Repay stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.95. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Repay by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
