Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,627 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.67 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

