Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 30,239 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,372,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 545,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 769.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 42.1% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 363,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 214.08%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

