Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,223 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $2,267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.