Robert W. Baird Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

