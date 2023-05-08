Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $66.44 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

