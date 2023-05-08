Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $42.54 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

