Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $54.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

