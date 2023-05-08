Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 16,487.31% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 225.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

