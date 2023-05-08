SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,816 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

