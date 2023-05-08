SG Americas Securities LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

