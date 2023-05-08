SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 53,643 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 53,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.58. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

