Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 328 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $257.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

