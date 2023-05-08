Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,251 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

