Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX Stock Performance

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

