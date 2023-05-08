Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. American Trust boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,390.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

AXON stock opened at $219.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.95.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

