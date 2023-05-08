Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.