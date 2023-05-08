Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silgan Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.00 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

