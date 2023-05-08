Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $203.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.49. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

