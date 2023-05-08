Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New York Times by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $667.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

