Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

