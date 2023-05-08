Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,871,000 after acquiring an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AFG opened at $115.84 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.33%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.