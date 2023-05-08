Shell Asset Management Co. Has $313,000 Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SP Plus by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SP Plus by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SP. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

