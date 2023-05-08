Shell Asset Management Co. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,680. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

