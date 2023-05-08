Shell Asset Management Co. Has $326,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

