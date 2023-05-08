Shell Asset Management Co. Has $340,000 Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

