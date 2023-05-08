Shell Asset Management Co. Has $347,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $199.87 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

