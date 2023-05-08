Shell Asset Management Co. Has $352,000 Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,023,944. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.