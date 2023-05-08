Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 479.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.44 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

