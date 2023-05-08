Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ERF stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.74%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

