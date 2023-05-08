Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

