Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 644,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

