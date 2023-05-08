Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

