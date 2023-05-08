Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

