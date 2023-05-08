Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,059 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PVH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 57.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,725,000 after acquiring an additional 377,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Stock Up 4.4 %

PVH opened at $83.61 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Articles

