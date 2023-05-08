Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,095 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Matson were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 124.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matson Trading Up 6.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

