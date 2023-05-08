Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 123 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $210.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $211.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average of $181.72. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

