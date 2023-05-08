Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,282 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

