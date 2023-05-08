Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 147 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB opened at $145.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

