Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 157 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $385.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

