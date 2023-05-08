Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,118 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 3.5 %

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,779.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,994 shares in the company, valued at $406,229.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 11,813 shares of company stock worth $223,834 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOFG stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

