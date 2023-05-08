Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,261 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,793 shares of company stock worth $2,029,457. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.