Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,614 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DK opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

