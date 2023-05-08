Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,776 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

