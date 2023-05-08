Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,208 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.83 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 51.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.